TrezarCoin Price Tops $0.0012 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $317,482.58 and $77.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrezarCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrezarCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,278.49 or 0.99442790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00058915 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00278108 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.60 or 0.00425559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00144779 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010265 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001950 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 267,693,800 coins and its circulating supply is 255,693,800 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrezarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrezarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrezarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrezarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.