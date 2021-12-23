Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives $16.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.69.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
In other Trinity Capital news, Director Michael Zacharia acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRIN opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $466.48 million and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $17.79.
Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.
