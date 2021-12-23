Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Separately, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of TSE opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. Trinseo’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 21.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

