Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.81. Approximately 118,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,854,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCOM. HSBC dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after buying an additional 6,814,903 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

