Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 246 ($3.25).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.50) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.50) target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.10) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.50) to GBX 282 ($3.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on the stock.

Shares of BBOX stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 239.80 ($3.17). The stock had a trading volume of 3,350,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 158 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

