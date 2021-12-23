Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to post $375.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.70 million to $387.75 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $425.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

