trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $2.06

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $2.11. trivago shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 3,122 shares.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $729.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that trivago will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 13.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in trivago during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

