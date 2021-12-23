trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $2.06

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $2.11. trivago shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 3,122 shares.
TRVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.
The company has a market capitalization of $729.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 13.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in trivago during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
