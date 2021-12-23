Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0010 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 112.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $601,878.18 and $1,528.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,626.15 or 0.99760569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00031671 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $754.70 or 0.01487156 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001993 BTC.

About Trollcoin

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.