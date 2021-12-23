True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.35

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.35 and traded as low as C$7.25. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.31, with a volume of 80,730 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNT.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.57.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$645.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.