TrueFlip (TFL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $119,474.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00042158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00210142 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.