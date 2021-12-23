Truist Securiti Weighs in on Globus Medical, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky now expects that the medical device company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

GMED stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 198,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,565,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

