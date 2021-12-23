Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPTX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,797. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

