Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Twitter by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Twitter by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $150,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.91 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.