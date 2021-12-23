Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of TG Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX opened at $18.35 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.88.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

