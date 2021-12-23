U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $474,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $22,531,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $79.37 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17.

