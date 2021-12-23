U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.27 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,883 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 429,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

