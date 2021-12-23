U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,547,000 after purchasing an additional 164,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,527,000 after acquiring an additional 102,027 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $205.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.02 and its 200-day moving average is $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.43 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.38.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.