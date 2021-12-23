U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,652 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.21.

Shares of FNV opened at $134.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.51.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.