U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.59 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,516 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

