U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.11 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

NYSE MPC opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

