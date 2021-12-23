U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,646,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 144,114 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares during the period.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

