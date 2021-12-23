U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.66.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 115,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.