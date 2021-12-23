UBS Group Downgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Hold

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at $394,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

