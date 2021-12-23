UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 111,250 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $4,866,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00.

Shares of PATH opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.