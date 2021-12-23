Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,456,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,455,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.91 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.93 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.04.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

