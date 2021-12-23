United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 3.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $46.85 and last traded at $46.86. 6,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 693,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

Specifically, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,977 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,214. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

