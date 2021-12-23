United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 223,691 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $82,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $208.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

