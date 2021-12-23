United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.94% of United Rentals worth $239,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $325.67 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.72 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

