UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $550.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $493.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $494.13 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $496.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $465.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.