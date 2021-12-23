Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.00

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 182.80 ($2.42), with a volume of 333263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 200 ($2.64) to GBX 210 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 171.67. The company has a market capitalization of £593.90 million and a PE ratio of 8.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In other Urban Logistics REIT news, insider Nigel Rich purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £170,000 ($224,600.34).

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

