Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $39.82 Average PT from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URBN. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.12. 1,337,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

