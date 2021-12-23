US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report sales of $247.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $241.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $974.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $978.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter worth $77,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

