USDX Achieves Market Capitalization of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005732 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000750 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded up 18,811.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

