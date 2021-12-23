Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,389 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after buying an additional 358,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after buying an additional 362,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $152.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

