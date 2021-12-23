Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.34 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

