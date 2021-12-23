Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $80,079,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,813,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $152.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

