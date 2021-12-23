Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,823 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $3,089,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $11,151,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $2,078,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

OGN opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

