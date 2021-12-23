Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 433 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 887,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,837,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 587,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,143,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,566,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,474,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after buying an additional 176,684 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM opened at $179.65 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.75 and a 200 day moving average of $179.60.

