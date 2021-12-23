Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 3.5%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.41 and last traded at $57.41. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 76,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VALN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

