Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.253 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

VWOB stock opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

