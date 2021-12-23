Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 45,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $318.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

