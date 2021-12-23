Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . 210,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 944,952 shares.The stock last traded at $67.03 and had previously closed at $67.22.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
