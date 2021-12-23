Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 395,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $57,730,000.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $52.77. 12,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,931. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

