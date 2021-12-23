Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $472,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $799,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $89.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,333. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.