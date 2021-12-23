Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 119,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,421,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $223.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.43 and its 200-day moving average is $224.85.

