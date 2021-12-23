Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $279.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $255.23 and a one year high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

