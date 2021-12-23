Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $176.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.83 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.