Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $187.13 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $197.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.77.

