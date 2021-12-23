Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 313.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $145.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.35 and a 52-week high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

