Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.83% of Varonis Systems worth $183,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $369,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 82.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 132.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $3,665,749. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

